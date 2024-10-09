H&M Opens Its First Store In Huế, Central Vietnam Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HUE, VETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - Global retailer H&M is proud to announce the opening of its first store in Huế, marking its 14th store in Vietnam. This exciting expansion into Central Vietnam highlights H&M's commitment to bringing fashion to new regions across the country.





Charli XCX and Bill Skarsgård for H&M

The new store, located inside the highly anticipated AEON Mall Huế, opens its doors to the public this 11 October 2024, offering local customers access to H&M's latest fashion collections.



H&M Aeon Mall Huế

This milestone introduces H&M's quality and sustainable fashion to the vibrant city of Huế and coincides after the opening of AEON Mall Huế - the city's very first commercial centre.

"We are thrilled to open our first store in Huế, a city rich in cultural heritage and youthful spirit. At H&M, we constantly challenge conventions to make fashion more inclusive, accessible, and sustainable. This store represents our commitment to bringing diverse, affordable, and innovative fashion to the people of Huế, empowering them to celebrate their individuality and express themselves with confidence." by Frankie Shadbolt, Sales Manager for Southeast Asia

Bringing Fashion to the Cultural Heart of Vietnam

As a city known for its deep historical significance and cultural heritage, Huế has long been a center of creativity and tradition. From the grandeur of its imperial past to its restored historical landmarks, the city has a unique identity that blends the old with the new. H&M is excited to complement this dynamic spirit by offering modern fashion choices that resonate with Huế's youthful and evolving community while respecting its rich heritage.

H&M Aeon Mall Huế will offer an array of styles from casual essentials to trend-driven pieces, catering to both locals and visitors who appreciate global fashion with a local offering.

Sustainability and Innovation at the Core

H&M Aeon Mall Huế will feature a full range of fashion collections, including women's, men's, and kids. As with all H&M stores, sustainability remains a core focus, with initiatives such as the garment collection program encouraging customers to bring in unwanted clothing for recycling in exchange for vouchers.

"Every store is unique and designed with our customers in mind. This is not just about fashion, it's also about community. We aim to offer more than just fashion, but also a space where people can express themselves in a world of elevated products and experiences. And we are excited to bring this to Huế." by Frankie Shadbolt, Sales Manager for Southeast Asia

Opening Day Specials

H&M Aeon Mall Huế covers 854 square meters of shopping space and will host a special opening day promotion and exclusive discounts.

The first 100 customers will receive a 200,000 VND gift card as part of the grand opening celebrations.

Members will also receive a complimentary tote bag with every purchase.





H&M Aeon Mall Huế opens from 11 October 2024, 10am – 10pm daily.

@HM #HMVietnam











Hashtag: #HMVietnam

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. H&M H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. For further information, visit

MENAFN09102024003551001712ID1108764506