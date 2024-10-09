Telegram: Why The App Is Allowed When Other Social Media Is Censored In Russia

Telegram is popular with the state and the public in Russia. Oleg Elkov/Shutterstock

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Telegram's founder Pavel Durov has confirmed that the messaging app, which is widely used in Russia, has made several changes related to user privacy.

Durov, who was arrested in France in August in connection with a range of crimes as well as refusal to communicate information or documents, has made some alterations that address user safety and user privacy.

Telegram says the changes are expected to also reduce criminal activity on the app. But users are concerned that the changes make the app more compliant with requests from authorities.

While Durov's political and legal tussle continues in the EU, at home in Russia Telegram remains one of the most influential media platforms . It is one of the only places where both opposition and official voices coexist.

It is particularly popular with Russians between the ages of 12 and 24, with around 85% of them using Telegram. Around 25 of its 30 most popular channels are news and politics related. Telegram is also popular for calls and messaging .

The platform is a vital space for the independent journalism and activism that survives in Russia. Independent media outlets and commentators covering Russian affairs and using Telegram include Meduza (1.3 million subscribers), TV Rain (500,000 subscribers) and Mediazona. All are using Telegram to reach the public but are operating from outside Russia's borders.

Pro-government channels also attract big audiences on Telegram, often with even larger followings than the independent outlets mentioned above. The most popular Telegram channels are Ria Novosti with 3.3 million subscribers, Readovka with 2.6 million subscribers, and Solovyov Live (1.3 million subscribers), along with several others promoting pro-government lines and supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Additionally, alternative voices such as Mikhail Khodorkovsky , a former oligarch and prominent Kremlin critic, and Ekaterina Shulman , a respected political scientist and commentator, are steadily gaining audiences. Both have been labelled as foreign agents or extremists in Russia .

Where do Russians get news?

In the past decade, Russia's media landscape has undergone significant censorship due to increasing state control. Radio stations have closed down and many journalists have left the country to be able to report.

Russian media usage

MediaScope

Traditional media sources, such as television, continue to have a massive audience. Television has a monthly reach of 98%, while radio has a monthly reach of 79%. (Reach is the total number of different people or households exposed, at least once, to a medium during a given period).

Both remain significant in today's Russia . While television remains a primary news source for many Russians, the internet is used by 84% of people daily .

Since 2012, the state has progressively tightened control over political information. People and organisations will self-censor, and there is legislation penalising social media reposts and other forms of dissent. These laws claim to be addressing users who“discredit the armed forces” or“spread fake news”, but are actually aimed at cracking down on dissent.

Most viewed Telegram channels in Russia during July 2024

Data from BrandAnalytics

As of 2024, over 2,000 administrative cases and more than 273 criminal cases have been initiated under these laws. Individuals and organisations critical of the official Kremlin narrative have been fined, had their assets confiscated and been imprisoned.

Another government method used to control online discussion includes slowing down or blocking social media platforms. The state blocked major western platforms Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in March 2022, leading millions of Russian users to migrate to Telegram.

Content creators followed en masse , transforming Telegram into a vital hub for news and political debate. Alternatives to Telegram in Russia include state-controlled domestic networks like VKontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki, which have strong ties to figures close to the Kremlin.

Why is Telegram allowed?

The use of Telegram for propaganda, influencing public opinion, and promoting the positions of the state and Putin could be one of the reasons why Telegram has not faced the same restrictions as other platforms.

Another reason for its popularity is the platform's ease of use as a messaging app, including for state organisations. This makes it less of a direct threat to state control over public opinion, while still serving as a crucial tool for those seeking alternative sources of information.

Its appeal to the Russian government is strengthened by the fact that Telegram is not owned by global (western) companies such as Meta, which owns WhatsApp (also popular in Russia). Additionally, issues surrounding legally questionable content, such as the near-official tolerance of digital piracy, have long been controversial in Russia.

Telegram's moderation policies have often been associated with a less regulated approach to content, which has contributed to its popularity in Russia. These new changes may make ordinary Russians worry more about whether what they say on the app is safe from the state's prying eyes.

The platform's prominence in Russian public life is undeniable, but so too are the challenges it faces. How Telegram and its leadership navigate the coming years will have profound implications, not just for the platform, but for broader public debate in Russia.

Durov's arrest underscores the growing pressure on Telegram, from some quarters, and reflects a critical juncture for platform leaders navigating state intervention. But for Russian people looking for a space where they can exchange news and views, it remains one of most free platforms they can still access.