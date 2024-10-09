Veteran Industrialist Ratan Tata Dies At 86

Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.

A top official of the Mumbai was the first to inform of his death, followed by a confirmation by Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran who called Tata“a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation”.

Educated at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, the veteran industrialist worked on the shop floor at the family-run group after returning to India in 1962.

He gained experience in several Tata Group firms before being named director in charge of one of them, the National Radio and Electronics Co. in 1971.

He became chairman of Tata Industries a decade later and in 1991 took over as the chairman of the Tata Group from his uncle, JRD, who had been in charge for more than half a century.

Under his stewardship, the conglomerate embarked on a massive expansion drive, snapping iconic British assets including steelmaker Corus and luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover.

Its two-and-half-dozen listed firms now make coffee and cars, salt and software, steel and power, run airlines and introduced India's first super app.

It recently forayed into chip making and is planning an iPhone assembly plant. The conglomerate ended with USD 165 billion in revenue in the last fiscal.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” Chandrasekaran said in a late-night statement.

For the Tata Group, he was more than a chairperson.“To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass,” he said.

Tata's dedication to philanthropy and the development of society touched the lives of millions.“From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata's genuine humility in every individual interaction,” he said, adding his legacy will continue to inspire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Tata a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.

“He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and unwavering commitment to making our society better,” he said in a post on X.

Posting his pictures with Tata during various times of his political career, Modi said one of the most unique aspects of Tata was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back.

“He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few.”

“My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister added.

Tata's death was also mourned by fellow industrialists.

“It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian,” Mukesh Ambani said in his condolence message.

“At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend.”

Recalling his numerous interactions with Tata that left him“inspired and energised”, Ambani said Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good.

Interactions with him,“enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied”, he said in a statement.

“With the demise of Mr Ratan Tata, India has lost one of her most illustrious and kind-hearted sons. Mr Tata took India to the world and brought the best of the world to Bharat. He institutionalised the House of Tata and made it an international enterprise growing the Tata Group over 70 times since the time he took over as Chairman in 1991,” he added.“Ratan, you will always remain in my heart.”

Billionaire Gautam Adani said India lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path.

“Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader – he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti,” Adani said in a post on X.

Anand Mahindra of automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward and Tata's“life and work have had much to do with our being in this position”.

“Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable,” he said.

“With him gone, all we can do is commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community.”

Bidding adieu, Mahindra said:“Goodbye and Godspeed, Mr. T. You will not be forgotten. Because Legends never die.”

Recalling his last meeting with Tata where they talked about the progress of Waymo, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said:“He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji.”

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed shock at the passing away of Tata, whom he termed a“great son of the soil”.

“I had close family ties with Ratan Tata for three decades,” Gadkari posted on X.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, in a post on X, wrote,“The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India in a statement said

Tata's love for animals and compassion, which was as famous as his business prowess, will always be remembered.

“His influence on the community, inspiring many to care for community dogs, and to open their hearts and homes to them, is a testament to his enduring legacy. The Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, a result of his compassion, is already helping countless animals in need, and is sure to become an ally for PETA India's emergency response work,” said the statement.

Earlier on Monday, Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, asserted there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions amid reports of his admission to a hospital.

