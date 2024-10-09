(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The environmental condition of the coastal area in the temporarily occupied Crimea is nearing ecological disaster.

That is stated by Oleksii Vasyliuk, an expert on protected territories and head of the Ukrainian Environmental Protection Group NGO during a briefing in Ukrinform on the environmental impact of the full-scale war on Crimea.

"The state of the Crimean coastal area is approaching an ecological catastrophe. The large number of military vessels constantly near the Crimean coast has damaged deep-sea sewage discharge systems. Pollution levels in the sea are so severe that even occupying forces have banned beach access in several southern Crimean cities," Vasyliuk noted.

The expert explained that the environment has also suffered due to large-scale military exercises by occupying forces in preparation for the 2022 full-scale invasion. These exercises took place in protected areas on the Kerch Peninsula, specifically in the Opuk Nature Reserve, where missile strikes during air exercises severely damaged the mountainous reserve area.

Vasyliuk also emphasized the negative environmental impact of the construction of the Kerch Bridge, which largely obstructs the Kerch Strait. This blockage has disrupted critical habitats for dolphins and fish species that migrate between the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

infor

Crimea's environment continues to suffer due to modern construction projects and the establishment of new military bases on the peninsula. "The construction of the Tavrida highway destroyed vast natural areas, burial mounds, and archaeological sites. The Kerch Peninsula's landscape is now split in two, with extensive deforestation along the final stretch of the highway," he said.

In parallel, Victor Parkhomenko, a researcher on the impact of warfare on wildlife, added that launches of missiles from Crimea targeting Ukraine have polluted the coastal Black Sea area. Some missiles failed mid-flight and crashed into the sea, releasing toxic fuel.

forofto's

Moreover, fortification construction on the peninsula has heavily impacted the natural landscape. "These are not just trenches but massive underground structures, spanning over 70 km. The environmental consequences are devastating, with damage to parts of the Emerald Network, coastal steppes, and salt marshes," Parkhomenko stated.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that a potential water crisis in Crimea is expected as early as autumn.