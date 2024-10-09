Sheikh Fahad Mourns Loss Of Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Abdul-Rasoul
Date
10/9/2024 7:10:01 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Minister and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah on Wednesday mourned for Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Mahmoud Abdul-Rasoul, captain of the ill-fated fighter jet.
On behalf of all military and civilian personnel of the Ministry of Defense, Sheikh Fahad expressed sincere condolences to the family of the martyr, praying for Allah, the Almighty, to grant them solace and patience, according a statement from the Ministry.
Earlier today, spokesman of the ministry Col. Staff Hamad Al-Saqr announced that an F-18 fighter jet crashed during a training sortie to the north of Kuwait. (pickup previous)
msa
MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108764018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.