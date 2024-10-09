Sheikh Fahad Mourns Loss Of Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Abdul-Rasoul

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense Minister and Minister of Interior Fahad Yousef Saud on Wednesday mourned for Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Mahmoud Abdul-Rasoul, captain of the ill-fated fighter jet.

On behalf of all military and civilian personnel of the of Defense, Sheikh Fahad expressed sincere condolences to the family of the martyr, praying for Allah, the Almighty, to grant them solace and patience, according a statement from the Ministry.

Earlier today, spokesman of the ministry Col. Staff Hamad Al-Saqr announced that an F-18 fighter jet crashed during a training sortie to the north of Kuwait. (pickup previous)

