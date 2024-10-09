(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global

Adult Diaper Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 2.56 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

3.35%

during the forecast period. Growing awareness and adoption of adult diaper in developing regions

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growth in retail for personal hygiene products. However,

fluctuating raw material prices

The global adult diaper market is experiencing growth due to the increasing preference for online shopping. With the proliferation of e-commerce , vendors who have a strong digital presence are reaping the benefits of the international audience's increased demand for online purchases. Although brick-and-mortar stores remain a significant sales channel, online retail stores are witnessing rapid growth. This trend is driven by the convenience of comparing products, placing orders from home, and availing discounts. The online retail channel offers consumers a wide range of product options, saving time, and providing competitive pricing. Procter & Gamble, a major player in the market, sells its products through both physical stores and online portals, increasing product visibility and reaching a wider customer base. The rise in employment, particularly among women, and the COVID-19-induced lockdowns have further fueled the demand for personal hygiene products, including adult diapers, through online retail channels. An increase of 44% and 39% in online revenue was observed in 2020 and 2021, respectively, highlighting the growing adoption of online retail channels. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the global adult diaper market during the forecast period.



The Adult Diaper Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for incontinence absorbent products. This market includes disposable diapers , underwear and briefs, pads and guards, drip collectors, and bed protectors. Social stigma surrounding adult diapers is decreasing, leading to increased sales in retail stores and institutional sales. Innovative products like smart diapers with high absorbency and skin-friendly materials are gaining popularity. Elderly care services and home care services are major consumers, especially for those dealing with stress incontinence during menopause or post-surgery complications. Hygiene awareness and health awareness campaigns are essential for customer education. Advanced products with plant-based ingredients, sustainable materials, and non-toxic and allergen-free options are trending. Ecommerce platforms and various marketing channels are crucial for reaching customers. Incontinence solutions include adult briefs, disposable garments, and absorbent materials for urinary and fecal incontinence.



.



The manufacturing of adult diapers involves the procurement and use of various raw materials, including fluff pulp, superabsorbent polymer , elastic film, and polyethylene plastic. Petroleum-based raw materials, such as polypropylene polymers and polyethylene plastic, are commonly used. Fluctuating petroleum prices significantly impact the cost of these materials and transportation costs, which in turn affect the final product price. Vendors face challenges in maintaining favorable supplier arrangements for raw materials, leading to potential supply constraints. These factors negatively impact the global adult diaper market, reducing profit margins for vendors.

.



The adult diaper market faces several challenges in areas of convenience, odor control, and comfort for users. Dementia and disability patients require these products for medical hygiene, leading to a growing demand. Traditional retailing struggles to meet the needs of this niche market, with pharmacies, convenience stores, and online stores emerging as key players. Skin irritations, moisture-related issues, and rashes are common concerns, driving the use of skin-friendly compounds like Vitamin E and Aloe Vera. Different diaper variants, such as adult pads, flat types, and pant types, cater to various needs. Hospitals and medical centers are significant buyers due to their high retention capacities and fluid absorption capabilities. However, concerns over harmful chemicals and skin irritation persist, necessitating ongoing innovation in materials like polypropylene and polyethylene. Hygiene consciousness among the aging population continues to fuel market growth.

This adult diaper market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Adult diaper pads

1.2 Adult diaper pants 1.3 Others



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 Female 3.2 Male



4.1 APAC

4.2 Europe

4.3 North America

4.4 South America 4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Adult diaper pads-

Adult diaper pads are a popular choice for individuals dealing with light incontinence. These pads, which can be easily changed and disposed of, offer a comfortable design and material. Vendors have expanded their offerings to include diaper pads for those with mid and heavy incontinence, utilizing highly absorbent materials. Adult diaper pads, also known as incontinence pads, provide urinary leak protection with a super absorbent core that locks away fluid and odor. An adhesive strip ensures a secure fit in underwear. The affordability of adult diaper pads compared to other types is another reason for their popularity. Benefits include odor control, fewer skin rashes, compatibility with various bottom wear, and no hindrance to daily activities. These advantages may lead to increased adoption during the forecast period.

The adult diaper market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing hygiene and health awareness among the aging population. With the rise of ecommerce platforms, these products are now more accessible than ever. Marketing channels have expanded beyond traditional methods to include social media and influencer marketing. Advanced products offer features like fluid management, soiling prevention, and innovative designs. Consumers are seeking out plant-based ingredients, sustainable products, and non-toxic options. Allergens are a concern, and many brands are responding with hypoallergenic formulas. Incontinence underwear and advanced absorbent materials like polypropylene and polyethylene are common. Vitamin E, aloe vera, and skin-friendly compounds are added for comfort and sensitivity. Smart diapers with sensors and moisture indicators are the latest innovation in this market. Elderly care services are also incorporating high-absorbency, skin-friendly products into their offerings. Despite the stigma surrounding adult diapers, the market continues to grow as people prioritize their health and dignity.

The adult diaper market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing hygiene and health awareness among the aging population and individuals with mobility impairments or medical conditions such as urinary or fecal incontinence. Ecommerce platforms and various marketing channels are making it easier for consumers to access these products from the comfort of their homes. Advanced products are being developed with plant-based ingredients, sustainable materials, and non-toxic formulas to address concerns about allergens and skin irritations. Absorbent materials like polypropylene and polyethylene are used for fluid absorption and retention capacities, while vitamin E, aloe vera , and skin-friendly compounds are added for comfort and odor control. Convenience, mobility, and personal hygiene are key considerations, with various diaper variants including adult briefs, disposable garments, pads, and guards available. Institutional sales to hospitals, medical centers, and elderly care services are also driving demand. However, social stigma surrounding adult diapers remains a challenge, and innovative, high-absorbency, and skin-friendly products are being developed to address this. Retail stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and online stores offer various deals and discounts to attract customers. Skin irritations, moisture-related issues, and rashes are common concerns, and companies are focusing on developing products to prevent bedsores and other complications. Smart diapers and other innovative products are being introduced to improve fluid management and convenience. The aging population's growing consciousness towards hygiene and the increasing prevalence of incontinence issues are expected to continue driving the market's growth.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Adult Diaper Pads



Adult Diaper Pants

Others

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Gender



Female

Male

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

