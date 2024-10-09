Turkish Airlines Pilot Passes Away Mid-Flight

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A Turkish pilot passed away mid-flight, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing at New York's JFK airport.

The Turkish Airlines pilot lost consciousness shortly after takeoff, and despite all efforts to revive him, he died while in the air.

Airlines spokesperson Yahya Ustun wrote on social X (formerly Twitter):“The plane took off from the coastal city of Seattle on Tuesday evening. Our Airbus A350 flight TK204 pilot from Seattle to Istanbul passed away mid-flight.”

The Turkish official added that after unsuccessful attempts to revive the pilot, the cockpit crew, consisting of a captain and a co-pilot, decided to make an emergency landing. Unfortunately, our captain passed away before the landing was completed.

The 59-year-old Turkish pilot had been working for Turkish Airlines since 2007 and had undergone a medical examination in March, showing no health problems.

This tragic incident has raised concerns about the monitoring of flight personnel's overall health and well-being. Despite regular health checks, the sudden passing of an experienced pilot underlines the need for more comprehensive assessments.

It also serves as a reminder of pilots' critical roles and the importance of being prepared for emergencies to ensure passenger safety in such unfortunate circumstances.

