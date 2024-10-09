Akart Expands Its Activities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The next-generation solution makes cashless payments available to everyone, anytime, and anywhere!

“A-Solutions Elektron Pul Təşkilatı” LLC, a subsidiary of Azercell, is expanding capabilities of akart. This next-generation financial solution is designed to make cashless payments accessible to everyone, including the unbanked population. By leveraging Azercell's expertise in delivering exceptional customer experiences and innovative technologies, akart is available free of charge to all citizens over 18.

Key advantages of akart:



Financial Accessibility: Affordable and accessible financial solutions for everyone.

Innovative Approach: Simple and secure digital financial transactions.

Customer Focus: Fast, easy, and intuitive user interface.

Partner Network: A broad ecosystem of partners offering a variety of payment and service options, with opportunities to earn cashback.

Gigabyte Bonuses: Monthly internet data rewards for every transaction.

“Tamamla” Credit Product: The ability to make payments even when with insufficient balance. Security: Funds are protected by contactless payment systems (Apple Pay and Google Pay), along with strict security measures, including login passwords, facial recognition, and fingerprint scanning .

The card activation process is quick and easy, taking just a few minutes. The customer-friendly akart app, available on both iOS and Android, can be downloaded from the AppStore or Google Play. After downloading, enter your ID card serial number and FIN code into the designated fields and complete quick authentication through the "SİMA" app. Only Azercell subscribers can order the card.

It's worth mentioning that“A-Solutions Elektron Pul Təşkilatı” LLC is the country's first e-money issuer and has been operating under license No. 001 from the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan since May 23, 2024.

The primary goal of this next-generation financial tool is to encourage the adoption of cashless payments while ensuring the security of financial transactions.

Experience the convenience of fast, secure, and innovative payments with akart!

For more information about the product, visit the akar page!