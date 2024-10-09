Akart Expands Its Activities
Date
10/9/2024 3:10:26 PM
The next-generation financial solution makes
cashless payments available to everyone, anytime, and
anywhere!
“A-Solutions Elektron Pul Təşkilatı” LLC, a subsidiary of
Azercell, is expanding capabilities of akart. This next-generation
financial solution is designed to make cashless payments accessible
to everyone, including the unbanked population. By leveraging
Azercell's expertise in delivering exceptional customer experiences
and innovative technologies, akart is available free of charge to
all citizens over 18.
Key advantages of akart:
Financial Accessibility: Affordable and
accessible financial solutions for everyone.
Innovative Approach: Simple and secure digital
financial transactions.
Customer Focus: Fast, easy, and intuitive user
interface.
Partner Network: A broad ecosystem of partners
offering a variety of payment and service options, with
opportunities to earn cashback.
Gigabyte Bonuses: Monthly internet data
rewards for every transaction.
“Tamamla” Credit Product: The ability to make
payments even when with insufficient balance.
Security: Funds are protected by contactless
payment systems (Apple Pay and Google Pay), along with strict
security measures, including login passwords, facial recognition,
and fingerprint scanning .
The card activation process is quick and easy, taking just a few
minutes. The customer-friendly akart app, available on both iOS and
Android, can be downloaded from the AppStore or Google Play. After
downloading, enter your ID card serial number and FIN code into the
designated fields and complete quick authentication through the
"SİMA" app. Only Azercell subscribers can order the card.
It's worth mentioning that“A-Solutions Elektron Pul Təşkilatı”
LLC is the country's first e-money issuer and has been operating
under license No. 001 from the Central Bank of the Republic of
Azerbaijan since May 23, 2024.
The primary goal of this next-generation financial tool is to
encourage the adoption of cashless payments while ensuring the
security of financial transactions.
Experience the convenience of fast, secure, and innovative
payments with akart!
For more information about the product, visit the
akar page!
