Sybiha, Grlic-Radman Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha and his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic-Radman have discussed the strengthening of support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression and the expansion of Zagreb's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The Ukrainian Foreign said this in a statement following talks held between the two on the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Dubrovnik (Croatia), Ukrinform reports.

The minister informed his Croatian counterpart about the situation on the battlefield, thanked him for military and support from Croatia, and outlined Ukraine's key defense needs.

Both parties discussed important issues in bilateral relations, first and foremost, strengthening Croatia's support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression, expanding Croatia's participation in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and preparations for the second Global Peace Summit.

The Ukrainian and Croatian diplomats emphasized the importance of a bilateral agreement on long-term cooperation and support between the two countries.

Sybiha also thanked Grlic-Radman for the medical rehabilitation and recovery of Ukrainian defenders and their family members in Croatia. The ministry noted that this year alone, more than 800 children of Ukrainian service members had already visited Croatia for rehabilitation. The ministers discussed the continuation and expansion of these programs.

Grlic-Radman emphasized Croatia's readiness to consistently support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sybiha highly appreciated Croatia's solidarity, in particular its leadership in helping Ukraine with humanitarian demining and rebuilding damaged energy infrastructure, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The parties discussed the provision of expert support from Croatia regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU and positively noted bilateral interaction on the platforms of the UN and other international organizations, agreeing on further coordination of efforts on the international stage.

Sybiha also emphasized the importance of Croatia's participation in the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension as part of the fourth point of the Ukrainian Peace Formula "Release of all imprisoned and deported persons," which is to be held soon in Canada.

The parties also discussed the issue of structuring the cooperation of foreign ministers at the regional level.