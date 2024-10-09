Panama Replaces Fireworks With Drone Show For Christmas And New Year

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City Mayor Mayer Mizrachi announced on social that fireworks will not be used during Christmas and New Year celebrations this year.

Instead, a drone show will be presented, highlighting that this option is“more economical, technological and silent”.

The decision has generated a mostly positive response from the public, who highlight the benefits of avoiding fireworks.

The negative effects of fireworks include environmental impact, the damage they cause to animals, and the discomfort they can cause to the elderly, individuals with mental problems or special conditions.

The drone show, which has already been implemented in other cities around the world, is considered an innovative, safer and more environmentally friendly alternative.

