Panama Replaces Fireworks With Drone Show For Christmas And New Year
Date
10/9/2024 2:22:16 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Panama City Mayor Mayer Mizrachi announced on social media that fireworks will not be used during Christmas and New Year celebrations this year.
Instead, a drone show will be presented, highlighting that this option is“more economical, technological and silent”.
The decision has generated a mostly positive response from the public, who highlight the benefits of avoiding fireworks.
The negative effects of fireworks include environmental impact, the damage they cause to animals, and the discomfort they can cause to the elderly, individuals with mental health problems or special conditions.
The drone show, which has already been implemented in other cities around the world, is considered an innovative, safer and more environmentally friendly alternative.
MENAFN09102024000218011062ID1108763070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.