Panama Entices Global Market With The Sweetest Pineapple In The World

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The MD-2 pineapple, considered Panama's“Golden Treasure” and recognized as the“Flavor of the Year 2023,” is part of the catalog of products that the country is presenting at the international fair Fruit Attraction 2024, which is being held in Madrid, Spain.

The Authority for the Attraction of Investments and the of Exports of Panama (Propanama) announced that this year there was the largest participation of exporters, with 17 companies and 75 appointments scheduled with international buyers.

At the stand, visitors will also be able to discover other agricultural offerings such as yucca, watermelon, papaya, banana, pitahaya and squash, among others.

The company Capitán Piña Panamá, known for its production of MD-2 pineapple, is at the fair with the aim of consolidating existing businesses and opening new opportunities.

“We are pleased this year, with many expectations of following up with our clients and looking for new markets to position our fruits internationally,” said a company spokesperson.

For his part, Javier Mora, a pitahaya producer, highlighted the importance of the fair in order to learn about export requirements and establish key contacts.

“Our goal is to better understand international markets and ensure that we bring the highest quality product to the world,” he explained.

Fruit Attraction, which is expected to attract more than 100,000 professionals from 145 countries, is a trade tool for the global distribution of fresh produce.

