Inflow Technologies Partners With Neat To Enhance Video Collaboration Solutions In India And SAARC

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Inflow Technologies , a leading distributor of products and solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Neat, a renowned provider of innovative collaboration technology. This collaboration appoints Inflow Technologies as Neat's value-added distributor for India and the SAARC region.



This partnership will leverage Inflow Technologies' extensive channel network and market expertise to bring Neat's cutting-edge video collaboration solutions to a broader audience. Businesses across India and the SAARC region will benefit from enhanced connectivity and seamless communication, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape.



Neat's Country Lead for India and SAARC, Manu Sharma , commented on the partnership,

“We are thrilled to welcome Inflow Technologies as our value-added distributor in India and SAARC. With their robust channel network and deep market insights, we are confident that this partnership will accelerate our growth in the region. Together, we aim to bring Neat's exceptional video collaboration technology to more businesses, helping them connect and communicate effortlessly.”





Rajesh Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Inflow Technologies , states -“We are excited to partner with Neat as their value-added distributor for India and SAARC. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and high-quality solutions to our customers. We look forward to a successful partnership that drives growth and enhances connectivity for our clients.”





Founded in 2005, Inflow Technologies is a niche player in the IT Infrastructure Distribution Services industry providing Value Added Distribution in Networking, Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, AIDC, Surveillance, Server, Storage & Software related Products & Services in India/South Asia.





Inflow is headquartered in Bangalore with presence across 20+ locations, enabling resellers to design, deploy and adopt IT Infrastructure solutions to facilitate their customer needs. This initiative, supported by a strong technical team of 130+ certified resources, assists channel partners throughout their sales cycle. We maintain direct relationships with over 70 Global Technology vendors & support a robust channel of 2900+ partners.





