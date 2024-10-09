My Pet World, DIC-Incubated Startup, Branches Into India

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: In one of the remarkable success story of Qatar's Digital Incubation Center (DIC), My Pet World, one of its incubated startups, recently launched in India at a glamorous event that attracted several dignitaries and pet lovers across the country.

My Pet World has established itself as an innovative pet startup that is transforming the pet care experience for pet owners in Qatar. With the aim of developing a comprehensive to address the varied requirements of pet owners, My Pet World provides an all-in-one solution that streamlines processes ranging from purchasing pet supplies to scheduling services such as grooming, training, and wellness care.

Speaking at the event, Joseph Jeffin, the founder, said,“After a remarkable success in Qatar, we are delighted to extend our services to India. My Pet World's rapid growth has been propelled by significant support from various Qatari institutions. It has been incubated by the Digital Incubation Center (DIC) under the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, receiving mentorship and access to a wide network of resources critical to its development.

“My Pet World is also a proud graduate of Qatar Business Incubation Center (QBIC), where it honed its business strategies, and it has benefited from initial pre-seed funding from Qatar Development Bank (QDB), which laid the foundation for its market expansion and technological innovation,” he added.

My Pet World stands as the sole application in Qatar focused on developing a comprehensive ecosystem for pet care, offering a remarkable range of features that enhance the experience of pet ownership. The platform includes an e-commerce marketplace that enables users to effortlessly explore and purchase premium pet products from both local and international brands.

Furthermore, the app serves as a service aggregator, allowing pet owners to schedule grooming appointments with vetted providers and access exclusive offers. A distinguishing feature of My Pet World is its focus on pet data management, which allows users to create comprehensive pet profiles, track vaccinations, and monitor health records with just a few taps.

The application is crafted to deliver personalized experiences tailored to each user, ensuring that pet owners remain connected to their pets' care throughout the entire process.

The startup's achievements in Qatar are evident in the overwhelmingly positive responses from pet owners. In a recent survey, users commended My Pet World for uniting essential services and fostering a trusted community. Many highlighted the convenience of having a single platform that not only assists in managing their pets' daily requirements but also keeps them informed and engaged through a network of fellow pet enthusiasts.

A fundamental element of My Pet World's mission is to cultivate social interactions among pet owners. Thus far, the startup has successfully organized over 20 meetups focused on pet parents in Qatar, drawing more than 2,300 participants and partnering with over 30 organizations. These gatherings have fostered a dynamic community, linking pet owners with brands and venues to create memorable experiences. The meetups prioritize education, networking, and community involvement, enabling pet owners to exchange their experiences and insights while establishing enduring relationships.

My Pet World's impact in Qatar has set the stage for its strategic growth into India, where the company intends to replicate its achievements in a new environment. This expansion is motivated by the increasing demand for structured pet care solutions in India and My Pet World's ambition to emerge as a global leader in the pet care sector. This initiative will enable the startup to connect with an even broader community of pet owners while introducing its distinctive combination of digital convenience and community interaction to a new demographic.

The startup's partnerships with local and international brands, combined with its deep understanding of the needs of pet owners, have been key drivers of its success. These collaborations not only benefit pet parents by offering access to trusted products and services but also strengthen My Pet World's position as a hub for pet care innovation. Through its events and meetups, the startup has fostered a sense of community, bringing together pet lovers in Qatar for educational workshops, product demonstrations, and social gatherings that emphasize responsible pet ownership.

With the support of Qatar's forward-thinking initiatives, such as DIC, QBIC, and QDB, My Pet World is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. The startup's goal is to revolutionize the pet care industry both locally and internationally, using technology to bridge the gap between pet parents and essential services while creating an engaged and informed community. As founder Joseph Jeffin expresses,“We are incredibly excited about our journey ahead and believe we can achieve even more with everyone's continued support.”

As My Pet World looks ahead to its next chapter, it remains focused on its mission to provide value to pet owners through innovation, convenience, and a commitment to the wellbeing of pets everywhere. The company's expansion into India is just the beginning of what promises to be a transformative journey, as it sets its sights on becoming a global leader in pet care technology.