NIA Arrests Key Accused In Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Case From Puducherry

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday that it has arrested a key accused in the Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case from Puducherry.

The agency said they had arrested Faizul Rahman, identified as a 'Nakib', who is the state chief of the HuT from Puducherry.

It said that HuT activist Hameed Hussain, along with others, had conspired in Chennai to spread secessionist ideologies by promoting the anti-national views of HuT.

“Faizul Rahman was actively engaged with other accused in propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan for liberating Kashmir,” the NIA said.

“The ultimate objective was to establish a Khilafat by overthrowing the government of India through violent jihad. The HuT activists were campaigning against voting rights, claiming that voting was un-Islamic or haram according to the ideology of HuT, a Muslim fundamentalist organisation,” the NIA said.

It further mentioned that Faizul Rahman had held several secret meetings to propagate HuT's ideology with various like-minded groups and had led several divisive campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu.

Faizul Rahman is the seventh HuT activist arrested in the case.

In September 2024, the NIA conducted raids at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with a case related to HuT, which had campaigned against elections and conspired to establish Islamic rule in India.

NIA teams searched the homes of HuT activists in Chennai, Tambaram, and Kanyakumari, seizing incriminating materials, including digital devices, unaccounted cash, and HuT literature.

Hizb-ut-Tahrir has allegedly incited its followers to overthrow the lawfully established democratic government through divisive actions.

The NIA stated that Hameed Hussain, a key conspirator in the case, had collaborated with five other accused to hold secret meetings aimed at promoting Hizb-ut-Tahrir's“anti-India” ideology.

Chennai City Police had, in May 2024, arrested six individuals for propagating Hizb-ut-Tahrir ideology. The arrested included Hameed Hussain, the key accused, along with his father and brother. Following interrogations, three more individuals were arrested, and all were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).