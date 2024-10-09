Vadodara Driver Faces Legal Action For Violating Emergency Barricade On Atal Overbridge

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Oct 9 (IANS) A car driver in Vadodara was caught on CCTV opening an emergency barricade on the city's largest Atal Overbridge without prior approval, creating a potential accident risk, prompting the traffic to take action against him.

The Atal Overbridge, which connects Pandya Bridge to Akshar Chowk, features specially designed barricades to provide assistance during emergencies and allow passage from one side of the bridge to the other.

Gaurang Mukeshbhai Patel, the car driver from Diwalipura, Vadodara, was seen deliberately opening the barricade without permission. The driver then crossed to the bridge's opposite side, raising public safety concerns.

The incident was recorded on nearby CCTV cameras, after which the Vadodara traffic police took swift action. Patel was identified based on his vehicle's registration number, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

An officials said that the CCTV footage helped them to identify the culprit.

“Strict action will be taken as this is a matter of public safety, especially during Navratri, when the traffic is always high on the bridge. Any future violations of traffic rules, such as this, will be met with strict action to ensure public safety on the roads,” he added.

The Atal Flyover, made at Rs 230 crore, connects Genda Circle to Manisha Chokdi. The 3.5 km long flyover, the longest in urban Gujarat, was opened for public use after five years of construction.

The flyover reduces travel time between the two ends from 30 minutes to just 7 to 10 minutes. It passes over four major crossroads along the route, streamlining traffic flow and reducing congestion. The flyover includes two emergency exits to ensure safety during unforeseen situations.

Earlier, the Gujarat Congress had submitted a memorandum stating that the bridge should be named after the visionary king of the erstwhile state of Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, not after Atal Bihari Vajpayee.