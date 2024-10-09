Garrett Lineberger's Coaching Shines As Elijah Dorsey Sets Takedown Record At The 2024 ADCC World Championships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team Lloyd Irvin is proud to celebrate Elijah Dorsey, known as 'Big Breakfast', who delivered a stunning performance at the 2024 ADCC World Championships, completing the most takedowns out of all the elite competitors.



This remarkable achievement is being attributed not just to Elijah's dedication and skill but also to the brilliant wrestling coaching from Garrett Lineberger.



A lifelong wrestler with a list of accolades including two NCAA National Wrestling Championships, Garrett Lineberger has spent his life mastering the art of takedowns. His talent as an elite competitor is undeniable, but it's his coaching ability that has taken the grappling world by storm. With Garrett's help, Elijah Dorsey was able to defeat world-renowned athletes and cement his name among the top grapplers in the sport.



In the first round, Elijah upset Dante Leon, a powerhouse who went on to win the bronze medal in the Open Class division, shocking the entire grappling community. But Elijah wasn't done. In a stunning second-round showdown, he took down and defeated two-time ADCC World Champion and former teammate JT 'Spiderman' Torres, proving that his skill set, particularly his wrestling under Garrett's coaching, is world-class.



“Garrett's coaching is on another level,” said Master Lloyd Irvin, head coach of Team Lloyd Irvin. No matter how great he was as a wrestler, his ability to coach and teach is unmatched. That's the secret weapon behind Elijah's success at ADCC and Elijah has only been training for elite level no gi for one year so far. The sky's the limit.”



Garrett's wrestling journey began at the age of four, and he has since accumulated state and national titles, becoming one of the most respected figures in the wrestling world. After an impressive career, he took up a position as a college wrestling coach, but Master Lloyd Irvin had a different plan-one that brought Garrett back to the DMV. Now, with Garrett working behind the scenes at Team Lloyd Irvin, the results speak for themselves.



With Elijah's dominant performance at ADCC now raising awareness, Garrett Lineberger is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after wrestling coaches in the country.



He is launching the Junk Yard Dog Wrestling Club in Prince George's County, Maryland, with the ambitious goal of raising the bar for high school wrestling in the region. His impact extends beyond wrestling alone-Garrett works with UFC fighters like Sodiq Yusuf, world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors, high school and college wrestlers, and combat athletes looking to sharpen their takedown abilities.



Garrett's meticulous coaching methods, paired with his deep understanding of wrestling, make him the go-to coach for any athlete looking to take their grappling or combat sports career to the next level. His seminars, workshops, camps, and private lessons are in high demand as more athletes realize the edge Garrett provides to their takedown game.



"If you're a grappler or fighter looking to improve your takedowns, Garrett Lineberger is the answer,” said Master Lloyd Irvin.“The proof is in Elijah Dorsey's having the most takedowns at the 2024 ADCC World Championships.”



With the launch of the Junk Yard Dog Wrestling Club and the world taking notice of his coaching abilities, Garrett Lineberger is set to transform the future of wrestling and grappling in Maryland and beyond.





About Garrett Lineberger:



Garrett Lineberger is a two-time NCAA National Wrestling Champion and the head wrestling coach at Team Lloyd Irvin. Known for his exceptional coaching abilities, Garrett has worked with elite-level athletes across Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, and wrestling. He has dedicated his career to elevating the level of wrestling across all age groups, from youth to professional fighters, and is the founder of the Junk Yard Dog Wrestling Club.

