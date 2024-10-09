Zelensky, Plenković Sign Agreement On Long-Term Support, Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic held talks and signed an agreement on long-term support and cooperation between the two countries.

The Head of State announced this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I met with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković. Defense assistance and cooperation, humanitarian demining, rehabilitation of our children and wounded soldiers, the restoration of Ukraine, and our European integration were the topics of our talks. Today we also signed an agreement on long-term support and cooperation between our countries. Together we will develop cooperation between our defense industries. Croatia will continue to provide equipment and share knowledge on humanitarian demining,” Zelensky said.

He thanked Croatia for every manifestation of support for our country and people.

The President's press service notes that Zelensky and Plenkovic paid special attention to the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children and wounded soldiers, European integration and the acceleration of the negotiation process, as well as the reconstruction of Ukraine.







































The Croatian Prime Minister noted how Ukraine ensures resilience, in particular, that despite constant Russian attacks, the state is restoring destroyed facilities.

As Ukrinform reported, today in Dubrovnik (Croatia), Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the third Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.