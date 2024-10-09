Key question currently faces Israeli Defense Forces

(MENAFN) A key question currently facing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is whether they have sufficient intelligence on Hezbollah's guerrilla warfare capabilities, especially as efforts to clear tunnels and underground structures intensify. The presence of stockpiled rockets and various armaments presents considerable obstacles for Israeli operations. There are also critical concerns regarding the feasibility of maintaining a secure ridge line, which would facilitate the return of displaced northern residents to their homes. The potential human and operational costs of the ongoing military campaign are under close examination, particularly given the troubling possibility of high Israeli soldier casualties.



The response of Prime Minister Netanyahu to U.S. demands, notably articulated by General Michael Corella during his recent visit, has become a focal issue. Both American officials and the IDF seem to be awaiting Netanyahu's agreement on a compromise suggested by U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein. However, the likelihood of successfully implementing these compromises remains uncertain, particularly in light of the recent military developments.



In the southern regions, the IDF, along with American forces, is anticipating Netanyahu's decision regarding a deal that may lead to confrontations in Rafah and Philadelphia, areas known for their potential for guerrilla conflict. Meanwhile, the situation in the north appears to be evolving into a similar pattern, prompting questions about Israel's overarching military strategy and objectives.



A pressing test for Israel is how severe its response will be to Iranian provocations following recent Israeli military actions. There is concern over whether Iran will choose to exercise restraint in light of these developments. Should the IDF manage to conduct ground operations and swiftly return to the Green Line, it would reflect a successful military maneuver. However, there is anxiety that the IDF could become mired in a prolonged conflict in Lebanese territory without making substantial progress toward ceasefire discussions.



Additionally, the potential for an Israeli reaction to Iranian missile launches looms large. The participation of right-wing figures such as Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir in the decision-making process may shape the nature of Israel’s military responses, potentially escalating the ongoing multi-front conflict.



The current landscape is characterized by volatility, described as "more red than blood and darker than darker." IDF operations seem heavily influenced by the strategic priorities of the Biden administration. This stands in stark contrast to the aggressive rhetoric from Netanyahu and his far-right allies. The IDF Chief of Staff has indicated intentions to retaliate against Iran at a time of Israel's choosing, aligning with U.S. interests, especially when targeting Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. However, any military actions perceived as indiscriminate could attract disapproval from the U.S., as they may be seen as excessive and counterproductive.

MENAFN09102024000045015687ID1108761742