Israeli occupation forces ramp up their ground operations in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israeli forces have ramped up their ground operations in Lebanon, seeking to penetrate the formidable defensive capabilities that have thus far thwarted their progress. This escalation follows a series of violent raids on southern suburbs and various towns across Lebanon. In a notable development, Hezbollah announced that it successfully repelled an Israeli incursion into the town of Labouneh, situated in the western sector of southern Lebanon. During this confrontation, Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets targeting Haifa and other areas within Israel.



Hezbollah stated that its resistance fighters compelled the Israeli forces to withdraw, inflicting significant casualties among their ranks. This incident marks the first public acknowledgment by Hezbollah of an attempted ground infiltration by the Israeli military in this region.



In their statement, Hezbollah revealed that their forces detected the Israeli military attempting to breach from behind the positions held by international forces in Labouneh. The resistance responded with appropriate weaponry, leading to confirmed casualties, including deaths and injuries, ultimately forcing the Israeli troops back across the border from which they had entered.



In addition to these military engagements, three Lebanese citizens tragically lost their lives during an air raid that targeted a residential building in the center of Sahmar, located in the western Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon. Israeli warplanes have persistently bombarded several areas in southern Lebanon, including the suburbs of Beirut.



According to Lebanon's official news agency, the raid in Sahmar resulted in the deaths of three individuals. In response, the Islamic Health Authority, linked to Hezbollah, along with the Islamic Message Scouts—an organization dedicated to health and emergency services—are actively working to clear debris from the demolished house in order to recover bodies and search for any potential survivors.



As military tensions in Lebanon escalate, the ongoing conflict and retaliatory strikes underscore the precarious situation in the region, emphasizing the urgent necessity for de-escalation efforts to avert further loss of life and ensure stability.

