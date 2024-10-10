Nine Members Of Different Political Parties Join Cong In Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Oct 10 (IANS) Nine prominent leaders of different parties, including the National People's Party (NPP), on Thursday joined the in Manipur and more leaders are expected to join the party soon, Congress leaders said.

Of the nine leaders who joined the Congress on Thursday included former and Family Welfare in Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's first term (2017-2022), L Jayantakumar Singh, and Oinam Romen -- both prominent leaders of the NPP.

The seven other leaders belong to various local parties.

With seven MLAs, NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister and party's National President Conrad K Sangma, has been supporting the BJP government in Manipur led by Chief Minister Biren Singh.

The NPP in Manipur is battling a revolt as none of the seven MLAs attended the state executive meeting on Tuesday.

The NPP is divided on whether to continue supporting the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state.

However, BJP with 32 MLAs on its own has the majority in the 60-member Assembly.

The Naga People's Front (five members), three Independent legislators, and other smaller political parties are also supporting the BJP government.

The BJP is also supporting the NPP-led government in Meghalaya.

Welcoming the nine leaders at an event in the Congress Bhavan, former three-term Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh (2002-2017) told the media that many other prominent political leaders would soon join the Congress as the people trust it.

"People's trust in the Congress reflected in the recent Lok Sabha elections leading to the party winning both the parliamentary seats in the state," he said.

Singh added that though the devastating ethnic crisis in Manipur since May last year has not occurred anywhere else in the country, the Centre and the state government failed to resolve the strife.

"We strongly believe that if all-out efforts are undertaken involving all stakeholders, there must be a way out to resolve the crisis and in this efforts, Centre must play a key role," the former Chief Minister said.

Slamming the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to the State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, the Congress leader said, "It is a political vendetta."

"This is not the first time. I also got the ED summon in 2017 after the BJP government came to power in Manipur. However, we do not have to be worried about such summons as no wrong has been committed by us," he added.