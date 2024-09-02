For Jawzjan Women, Online Businesses Thrive

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Women in northern Jawzjan province involved in businesses are experiencing significant success.

They are now receiving numerous orders from European countries, the United States and Canada.

Wahida Karimi, a resident of Shiberghan, is one such entrepreneur, who established the Zahra Handicrafts two years ago with a $500 investment. Her capital has since risen to $80,000.

Unable to pursue higher education due to restrictions imposed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Karimi decided to set up a business and provide jobs for other women.

Karimi's workshop now employs 80 widows and impoverished women, who are involved in producing a variety of items, including clothes, handbags, woven goods, bedspreads, tablecloths and pillowcases.

She has leveraged social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Facebook to woo international customers, who predominantly order Afghani clothing, hand-embroidered fabrics and handmade bags from the US, Europe and Canada.

She expressed optimism about the future, noting that if her business continues to grow, she will employ even more women.

Noora, a recent entrant, has also found online commerce to be particularly effective for women in the current situation.

Starting with a capital of 10,000 afghanis, she produces and sells various types of clothing, including school, party, and travel outfits, on social media. The business helps her support a family of six.

Noora urged officials to offer training courses on online businesses for women and girls, as well as organise exhibitions to help them gain exposure.

Aisal Sufizada, another entrepreneur from Jawzjan, has ventured into online sales of cosmetics and hygiene products.

Sufizada purchases cosmetics from an Iranian company, which ships products to Kabul, from where they are transported to Jawzjan.

She manages the business with her three sisters and has hired eight salesgirls and delivery persons. Starting with 1,000 afghanis, Sufizada's capital has now reached 40,000 afghanis.

Maulvi Niaz Mohammad Tawab, head of the industry and commerce department in Jawzjan, acknowledged the increasing number of women entrepreneurs in the province.

He highlighted the growing online businesses as an effective step in reducing unemployment among women and improving family livelihoods.

Tawab affirmed the department's commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and enhancing the effectiveness of their work.

Overall, Tawab added, online business had provided a valuable opportunity for women in Jawzjan to develop their skills and bring positive changes to their lives.

Currently, around 6,000 women in the city and surrounding districts are engaged in various sectors such as sewing, carpet weaving, agriculture, and livestock, with many turning to these fields in the past two years.

