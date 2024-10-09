Situation in northern Gaza Strip deteriorates significantly

(MENAFN) The situation in the northern Gaza Strip has deteriorated significantly as Israeli forces escalate their shelling in various regions. The Jabalya refugee camp is currently under siege, severely limiting access for emergency medical personnel. This blockade has prevented ambulances from reaching many victims, leaving numerous casualties without assistance. Consequently, a large number of civilians have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety in Gaza City.



In the late hours from Tuesday to Wednesday, many bodies were reported lying in the streets of the Jabalya refugee camp, while civil defense teams faced challenges recovering additional victims trapped beneath the rubble of demolished buildings. Reports from Al Jazeera indicate that Israeli forces have sent military reinforcements to the area, further complicating an already critical humanitarian situation.



Tragically, an Israeli raid targeting two residences near the Bastat market in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, resulted in the deaths of nine Palestinians. In addition, Israeli airstrikes have targeted residential neighborhoods in Beit Lahiya, along with shelling near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.



In the Al-Tawam area, Israeli forces have even resorted to demolishing homes belonging to Palestinian citizens, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Medical sources have reported that since the early hours of Tuesday, at least 43 Palestinians have been killed due to Israeli military operations across various regions of Gaza.



This relentless violence highlights the urgent need for international intervention and humanitarian assistance, as civilians continue to suffer the most from the ongoing conflict. The precarious situation underscores the critical need for immediate action to address the dire humanitarian conditions and protect vulnerable lives amid the escalating hostilities.

