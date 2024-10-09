Arab, Int'l Efforts To End Israeli Occuaption Attacks On Lebanon Continues -- Mikati

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati affirmed the continuous efforts of Arab and foreign countries to end the Israeli against Lebanon.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mikati said the countries aim to pressure Israeli occupation into implementing a limited-time ceasefire, and demand the full execution of the UN Security Council article number 1701.

In the same context, NNA said an exchange of fire occurred between Israeli occupation forces and Hezbollah fighters near Naqoura city in southern Lebanon.

It added that sirens were launched at level three (extreme danger) in the UNIFIL center, as Naqoura was under artillery attacks by Israeli aggression force.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation force launched air raids on west Baalbek city, killing one person and injuring others, while another raid on a house in the city killed two people and injured others.

Another raid against an apartment in Chouf city in Mount Lebanon killed and injured a number of citizens, said NNA. (end)

