Pro-Palestinian senator in Australia intends to form new political party

(MENAFN) Fatima Payman, a pro-Palestinian senator in Australia, announced on Wednesday her intention to launch a new party named "Australia's Voice." This decision follows her resignation from the Labor Party in July due to its position on Palestine. Speaking at Parliament House, Payman described the initiative as more than just a political party; she sees it as a movement aimed at creating a fairer and more inclusive Australia.



During her announcement, Payman emphasized the importance of accountability among leaders, stating, "Together we will hold our leaders accountable and ensure that your voice, Australia's voice, will never be silenced." Her departure from the Labor Party was triggered by her support for a parliamentary motion advocating for the recognition of a Palestinian state, which resulted in her suspension and subsequent resignation. She expressed her commitment to serving Western Australia as an independent senator.



The Labor Party has faced scrutiny for its perceived shift in stance on Palestine. While it officially calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, it has refrained from recognizing Palestinian statehood, which has drawn criticism from pro-Palestinian advocates. Amid rising tensions, demonstrators in Australia are also urging the government to impose sanctions on Israel in response to its military actions in Gaza.



The situation in Gaza has escalated dramatically since the large-scale assault by Hamas on October 7, 2023, prompting intense Israeli military responses. According to Palestinian health officials, the conflict has resulted in nearly 42,000 deaths, predominantly among women and children, with over 97,100 injured. The ongoing military offensive has led to the displacement of a significant portion of Gaza's population, exacerbating already critical shortages of food, water, and medical supplies due to the blockade.

