Iranian Energy Minister seeks 14 initiatives to pass next summer peak period

(MENAFN) Iranian Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced that his ministry is actively pursuing 14 significant initiatives to prepare the country's electricity sector for the anticipated peak consumption period next summer, as reported by IRIB. During a recent meeting with managers from the electricity sector, Aliabadi highlighted several critical measures being implemented. These include maintaining adequate water reserves to maximize the efficiency of hydroelectric power plants, expanding the capacity of energy sources, ensuring timely overhauls of power plants, addressing existing limitations within the power grid, and enhancing public awareness regarding energy consumption.



Aliabadi emphasized that a stable electricity supply during next summer's peak demand hinges on the timely maintenance and repairs of power plants conducted this year. He also pointed out the necessity of finding innovative ways to engage the public in consumption management programs, underscoring the importance of raising awareness among citizens about their energy use. By fostering a sense of responsibility, the ministry aims to encourage more efficient consumption practices among the populace.



The minister stressed the strict implementation of programs designed to ensure reliable electricity supply not only for the upcoming winter but also for the next summer. He noted that due to a natural decline in electricity consumption during the colder months, it becomes crucial to address any issues with power plants and undertake necessary repairs promptly. This approach will enable the country to operate at maximum capacity during peak consumption periods, thereby ensuring that the energy demands of the population are met effectively.



Aliabadi also addressed one of the major challenges facing the electricity industry, which is the disproportionately high consumption levels among a small segment of subscribers, particularly in the residential sector. He called for the development of new strategies to enhance communication and dialogue with the public, aiming to boost awareness and encourage greater participation in energy consumption management. By reforming engagement mechanisms, the ministry seeks to promote a collective effort toward optimizing electricity use across various sectors, ultimately supporting the sustainability of the country's energy resources.

