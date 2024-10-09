Drones Attack Arms Depot In Russia's Bryansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones attacked an arms depot near the city of Karachev in Russia's Bryansk region on the night of October 8-9.

Local governor Alexander Bogomaz reported a drone attack on social , Ukrinform reports.

According to the governor, 24 drones were allegedly shot down over the region overnight. At the same time, no one was injured, and infrastructure was not damaged, he said.

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels reported explosions in the Karachev district, where the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Defense is located.

<script async src="" data-telegram-post="prigrani4ie/11202" data-width="100%"></script>

According to Andriy Kovalenko , head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, munitions, including those from North Korea, as well as anti-tank weapons were stored at the arms depot.

<script async src="" data-telegram-post="akovalenko1989/8058" data-width="100%"></script>

The Telegram channel ASTRA cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that 47 Ukrainian drones were "intercepted and destroyed" overnight, including 24 shot down over the Bryansk region.

<script async src="" data-telegram-post="astrapress/66027" data-width="100%"></script>