Drones Attack Arms Depot In Russia's Bryansk Region
10/9/2024 5:13:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones attacked an arms depot near the city of Karachev in Russia's Bryansk region on the night of October 8-9.
Local governor Alexander Bogomaz reported a drone attack on social media , Ukrinform reports.
According to the governor, 24 drones were allegedly shot down over the region overnight. At the same time, no one was injured, and infrastructure was not damaged, he said.
Meanwhile, local Telegram channels reported explosions in the Karachev district, where the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Defense Ministry is located.
According to Andriy Kovalenko , head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, munitions, including those from North Korea, as well as anti-tank weapons were stored at the arms depot.
The Telegram channel ASTRA cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying that 47 Ukrainian drones were "intercepted and destroyed" overnight, including 24 shot down over the Bryansk region.
