Iran, China seek collaboration in fishery industry

(MENAFN) A delegation comprising Iranian officials, experts, and businesspeople recently traveled to China to explore potential collaborations within the fishery industry between the two nations, as reported by Mehr News Agency. This visit included tours of major fishery companies and holdings in China, where the delegation engaged in discussions with Chinese officials regarding opportunities for expanding cooperation and transferring technology.



Mohammad-Ali Javadi, a government representative who was part of the delegation, stated that this trip has opened new avenues for the advancement of Iran's fishery industry. The primary objectives of the delegation's visit were to investigate investment opportunities, facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology, and enhance business relations between Iran and China. Javadi emphasized that all field visits and meetings concentrated on these core themes, focusing on investment, technology exchange, and trade expansion.



Upon their arrival in China, the delegation first convened with the Iranian ambassador to Beijing, where they discussed the current state of diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries. They also engaged with officials from China's Ministry of Agriculture, addressing key topics such as investment and mechanisms for cooperation, particularly in the context of the 25-year agreement between Iran and China.



During these discussions, the delegation highlighted issues related to technology transfer and examined China's advancements in aquaculture practices. Javadi underscored the significance of these meetings in fostering collaboration and progress within the fishery sector, thereby strengthening bilateral ties.

