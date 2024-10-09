عربي


Durga Puja Ashtami And Navami: Are Both Auspicious Days Falling On Same Date? Find Out Here

10/9/2024 3:17:56 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Durga Puja and Navratri are two of the most revered festivals in Hinduism. While Durga Puja is celebrated over a period of five days and Navratri over nine days, this year, there is a unique occurrence.

In 2024, Ashtami and Navami fall on the same day-October 11.

Here's what you need to know.

Ashtami, Navami: Date and Time

Ashtami Tithi beginning: 12:31 pm on Oct 10, 2024

Ashtami Tithi ending: 12:06 pm on Oct 11, 2024

Navami Tithi beginning: 12:06 pm on Oct 11, 2024

Navami Tithi ending: 10:58 am on Oct 12, 2024

Both Navratri and Durga Puja have important rituals such as 'Kumari Puja' or 'Kanya Pujan', in which young girls between the ages of 8-12 years are worshipped as Goddess Durga.

In Bengal, 'Kumari Puja' is usually performed on Ashtami, the eighth day, while 'Kanya Pujan' is performed on Navami, which is the ninth day of Navratri celebrations.

Durga Puja 2024: Sandhi Puja

For Durga Puja celebrations, 'Sandhi Puja,' which marks the beginning of Mahanavami, will commence from 11:30 am onwards. It is said to be the exact moment when Mahishasura was slain.

An offering of 108 lotuses and 108 earthen lamps, along with recitals invoking the Goddess Chandi, the most violent form of Durga, marks this key moment.

Durga Puja and Navratri

Durga Puja and Navratri are celebrated with fervour and devotion across India. Grand festivities and rituals usually mark the celebrations.

The last day, or the tenth day of the festival, is celebrated as Dussehra, which also holds significance in Ramayana.

On this day, Lord Rama defeated Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil. The day is also known as Vijaydashamai, which marks the farewell to Goddess Durga with Durga Visarjan (Durga idol immersion).

Live Mint

