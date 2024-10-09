Iraqi Militant Group Claims Drone Attack On Target In Israel
Date
10/9/2024 3:15:12 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Oct 9 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Israel.
The group on Tuesday said in a statement that the attack was conducted "in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon" and pledged to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds."
The statement did not provide further details about the targeted site or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.
Earlier in the day, the group claimed responsibility for launching five attacks with drones and the "al-Arqab upgraded cruise missiles" on five sites in Israel.
Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and US targets in the region to show support for Palestinians in Gaza.
The group has recently escalated its attacks on Israel as the latter intensified its strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.
MENAFN09102024000231011071ID1108760823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.