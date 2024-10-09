'Go Green Grow Green' Promotion Launched At Safari Outlets

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 'Go Green Go Green' was launched at Safari outlets on October 7. Go Green is a campaign rooted in the principles of promoting organic farming and co-existence with the environment.

The promotion was launched at the Safari Mall in Abu Hamour by Safari Group Chairman Hamad Dafar Al Ahbabi, Managing Director, Shaheen Backer, along with other Safari Management Representatives.

Different colors and shapes of which can be planted inside and outside the house along with different types of vegetable seedlings, orange, lemon, papaya, aloe vera, banana, drumstick, basil, curry leaves, tomato and coconut seedlings are available in this promotion.

Also, ornamental plants like Anthurium, Bonsai plant, Cactus, Bamboo sticks, various hanging plants, along with many imported and non-imported varieties, seeds of all kinds of vegetables and ornamental plants are available.

Promotion also has all kinds of accessories like grow bags, watering cans, garden bench, grass mats, garden hoses, various garden tools, garden fertilizers, potting soil, and various types of stand for planting.

The Go Green Grow Green promotion is a testament to Safari Group's commitment to protecting the environment and promoting organic farming practices.

Through this 'Go Green, Grow Green' promotion, Safari aims to provide essential seeds, vegetables, tree saplings and other related materials to the people at a very low cost.

It is worth mentioning that the plants and other accessories have been prepared in a very beautiful way to attract the customer. This promotion will be available at all Safari outlets.

Additionally, customers have the chance to win 25 MG cars with purchases of just 50 Qatari Riyals or more, through Safari's newest mega promotion, the Safari Shop and Drive Promotion. This includes six Morris Garages RX8 (2024 models) and nineteen MG Five (2024 models) through an e-raffle coupon draw.

The fourth lucky draw of the Safari Shop and Drive promotion will be held on October 23 at the Safari Hypermarket in Barwa Village.