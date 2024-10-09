QMC Chairman Receives Italy Ambassador

Chairman of Qatar Corporation (QMC) H E Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met yesterday with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi. The meeting discussed bilateral media relations and ways to enhance and develop them.

