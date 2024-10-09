'No Lawsuits Filed Since Implementing Law On Dividing Inheritances'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) and President of the Court of Cassation H E Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi emphasised that the law No. (4) of 2023 on the procedures for dividing inheritances has achieved positive results that exceeded expectations with regard to the speed of settling family disputes related to inheritances, noting that no lawsuit has been filed before the competent court since the law came into effect more than a year ago.

In special remarks to QNA, he said that the SJC worked to complete the estate division cases that the courts were hearing before the law was issued, as 99 percent of the cases were settled during the judicial season that ended on August 31. Only a small number of inheritance cases remain at the level of the Court of Appeal, and it is expected that they will be settled finally and that rulings will be issued on them before the end of this year.

He considered that the law on procedures for dividing inheritances is one of the most important laws introduced into the judicial system within the plan of the national initiative to develop justice systems. It represents a qualitative shift in the procedures for dividing inheritances following the provisions and teachings of Islamic Sharia at the local and Arab levels to protect the bonds of family relations among heirs and to ensure the continuity of friendship and solidarity among heirs after the loss of one of their members.

He added that the procedures of the law are in line with the situation of Qatari society, and indirectly work to relieve the embarrassment of all family members, as it was previously necessary for one of the heirs to file a lawsuit to divide the estate even if they agreed.

“The new law obliges the heirs to submit a request to divide the inheritance within a month of registering the death or starting the procedures by the family documentation judge, which supports the process of settling the inheritance during the judicial season in a satisfactory and friendly manner and high acceptance by the heirs, which achieves positive results at the community level and speeds up the absolution of the deceased.”

Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi added that the SJC is currently implementing major projects to complete all integrated procedures with the competent authorities through electronic systems, as the current plan includes developing linkage mechanisms to serve inheritances procedures and at the same time implementing judgments, especially after the issuance of Law No. (4) of 2024 issuing the Judicial Enforcement Law.

He noted the efforts of the SJC to activate remote video communication procedures through the family documentation system to facilitate the heirs and members of society regarding the completion of some procedures that require attendance before the competent judge through various technological means that facilitate the completion of requirements for reviewers.

Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi pointed to the development of family documentation procedures, the introduction of many updates, and the reorganisation of the names of the documents issued in this regard, in addition to the cancellation of a number of previous services that were replaced by electronic linking operations.

The President of the SJC and President of the Court of Cassation Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi voiced his aspiration to achieve additional and positive accomplishments in the judicial season that recently began, in a way that serves the needs of society and supports the achievement of p rompt justice.