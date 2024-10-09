عربي


Qatar's Ambassador Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of San Marino Captains Regent

10/9/2024 3:02:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ambassador of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Republic of San Marino H E Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada participated in the inauguration ceremony of H E Francesca Civerchia and H E Dalibor Riccardi, as the two Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino.

The Peninsula

