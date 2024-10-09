Australian Sero Brothers Cast In American Films And TV Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sebastian Sero shot by Amanda Ong

Luka Sero shot by Amanda Ong

Young brothers Sebastian and Luka Sero have been offered filming engagements in the United States.

- Brothers' representativesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Australia's entertainment brother powerhouse (no, it's not the Hemsworths!) Sebastian and Luka Sero, have been offered exciting film and TV projects filming in the United States.Luka and Sebastian will star in a highly anticipated science-fiction feature film from Guarina Pictures, after which they will star in a comedy series ('Family Time') infusing family dynamics with a lightning fast script and comic timing. The former project involves some other exciting international talent, including a starring cast member from Amazon's acclaimed series 'Class of '07,' and will be helmed by an award-winning filmmaker who recently worked with honorary Oscar-winner Tyler Perry. 'Family Time' will take advantage of Oklahoma's filming tax credit, and both projects also benefit from the real-life brothers playing brothers on screen.The brother's representative offered a statement:“We are so thrilled for the future of both of these boys' careers - it goes without saying they are each one-of-a-kind, but much stronger together - so it makes complete sense that they continue to work together overseas.”The Sero brothers Luka and Sebastian, both not yet teenagers, have been acting professionally across stage and screen for more than a decade between them. In that time, the multi-talented duo have accrued a long-list of credits through catching the eyes of some impressive film luminaries. Only ten years old, Luka is credited alongside two-time-Oscar winner and Australian acting legend Cate Blanchett (he starred in the acclaimed Sundance drama feature Shayda produced by Blanchett and her husband, Andrew Upton), to Oscar-nominee Liam Neeson (Luka also appeared in 2022 action film 'Blacklight' and Robert Connolly's 'Magic Beach').Luka's older brother Sebastian, meanwhile, finished shooting ACTA award winning television series“The Clearing”, co-starring Miranda Otto and Guy Pierce, going on to work with celebrated Australian 'The Greatest Showman' filmmaker Michael Gracey on the upcoming feature film 'Better Man' about legendary singer-songwriter Robbie Williams. That film recently debuted to rave reviews at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival - an achievement shared by the film's cast that would be the envy of any other Australian actor.Luka recently made a memorable appearance on the Netflix trending series 'Lolo and the Kid' and has just been cast in a lead role for a major upcoming US animated television series, while Sebastian finished American voice over work for Netflix projects 'The Shadow Strays', 'Terror Tuesday,' and 'Borderless Fog.'The dynamic duo are also successful singer-songwriters in their own right and have released several songs on Spotify to high viewership, proving their diverse skills that continue to attract the likes of filmmakers all over the world.The US feature 'The Foster Ranch' and series 'Family Time' were packaged with the brothers' involvement.Both Luka and Sebastian are represented by Centerstage Management. They are currently touring in the stage musical 'Round the Twist' in Australia.

