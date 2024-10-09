Russia Deploys Two Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea, Total Salvo Up To Eight Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has deployed two missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total salvo capacity of up to eight Kalibr missiles.

This is according to the Ukrainian General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are three enemy vessels, two of which are Kalibr missile carriers with a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.

In the last 24 hours, Russian vessels transiting the Kerch Strait included:

seven ships heading into the Black Sea, one of which continued toward the Bosporus Strait;

eleven ships heading into the Sea of Azov, with four arriving from the Bosporus.

Earlier, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk questioned the effectiveness of Russia's decision to install a Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft module on the small missile ship Sovetsk.