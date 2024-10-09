Successful Medical Camp held in Tajikistan by India’s Renowned Oncologist

(MENAFNEditorial) Vaidam organized a medical camp in October at Nurafzo Diagnostic Centre in collaboration with Sharda Hospital, India. During the two days of the camp, which was held in Tajikistan on the 1st and 2nd of October 2024, more than 30 patients consulted the cancer specialist.



The patients expressed overwhelming appreciation for the camp and were grateful for the opportunity to consult with our experienced oncologist. The personalized care and invaluable insights provided left a lasting impact on them.



Dr. Anil Thakwani, a renowned Oncologist holds over 24 years of experience and specializes in treating head and neck tumors, cancer surgery, oral cancer treatment, and radiotherapy.



The camp was a huge success, with most patients expressing satisfaction with the medical consultations and guidance they received. Vaidam aims to continue organizing similar camps, bringing world-class medical expertise to the people of Tajikistan and offering hope for improved access to advanced healthcare.



Mr Pankaj Chandna, the co-founder of Vaidam Health, expressed his gratitude to Dr Anil Thakwani and the Tajikistan patients for cooperating and providing an exceptional response.



Mr Pankaj said, “Our team is working continuously to provide better healthcare facilities for visiting patients in Tajikistan and India.”



“The success of the event was a result of meticulous planning that started weeks in advance. Our teams from India and Tajikistan worked tirelessly to inform the patients about the event and pre-consulted on various aspects, including medical tests, to ensure the meetings were as productive as possible.”



About Vaidam Health

Vaidamis NABH accredited and a leading medical travel assistance company, assisting patients from all over the world with medical procedures in India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkey, and Germany. They help patients to connect with medical specialists and accredited hospitals for medical procedures at affordable costs. They also help with arranging everything, including visas, airport transfers, accommodation, in-hospital assistance, etc.





