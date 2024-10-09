Global Biosurgery Market Size, Growth, Trends Till Forecast

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Market Dynamics Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Related Surgeries Drives the Global Market

Since biosurgeries have long been regarded as an ideal surgical method, they have grown due to technological advancements and improvements in healthcare facilities worldwide. For orthopedic, cardiac, neurological, gynecological, and reconstructive treatments in general surgery, biosurgeries are frequently employed as an alternative to traditional open surgery. It is a type of surgery that uses numerous biological elements that can be produced naturally and artificially. These products isolate the wound and lessen blood loss by soaking up the liquids and sealing the area. The post-operative recovery period and surgical problems are reduced when these medications are used during surgical procedures.



The demand for biosurgeries has dramatically increased over the past few decades in both developing and developed countries as a result of the rising prevalence of several chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiac disorders, gynecological cancers, inflammatory diseases, infertility, and several orthopedic diseases, as well as the rising demand for surgical procedures. Biosurgical procedures encouraging the body's regenerative capabilities to restore musculoskeletal tissues damaged by trauma or illnesses are driven mainly by orthopedic disorders. The above factors will likely propel the biosurgery market during the forecast period. It is also projected that rising cancer incidence will promote market expansion.

Launch of New and Advanced Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

As a result of new technologies, there is an increasing demand for more sophisticated surgical procedures, which necessitates the development of new medical devices for use by surgeons. Medical technology has improved exponentially on a global scale. The intricacy of medical technology innovation is increased in part by global operations. To deal with advancements in medical technology, manufacturers are developing both items that serve as the cornerstone of new markets and technologies that could support the biosurgery sector.



Manufacturers usually devote time and money to research to make discoveries that facilitate the development of new products or operational procedures. They aim to improve the existing products or practices. These activities are included in the research and development category (R&D). Additionally, more and more government programs and clinical trials are intended to promote and aid in these investigations. The market's growth is fueled by the increased emphasis on research and development to produce more cutting-edge biosurgery products and ongoing development and advancements in healthcare technology.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. The most notable regional market in the world for biosurgery is the United States. Due to the steep growth in surgical operations, the aging population's increased prevalence of chronic illnesses, and the expansion of biosurgery-related research and development activities, it is predicted to proliferate over the projection period. The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reports that over the previous ten years, the number of surgical procedures carried out in the US has dramatically increased (US). In the upcoming years, it is projected that this tendency will persist. More cardiac patients require surgery due to the high mortality rate from heart disease, which makes it the second leading cause of death in Canada behind cancer. The market for biosurgical products will therefore be driven by increased surgical operations.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. The incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses, technical improvements, and the growing attention of significant players to R&D activities are the main drivers of market expansion in the United Kingdom. Diabetes and cardiovascular disease are becoming more common due to sedentary lifestyles, which increases the risk of wound-related complications during surgery-resulting in increased demand for items used in biosurgery. Allograft bone is frequently utilized in the UK and is a desirable substitute since it reduces donor site morbidity. In the United Kingdom, osteoarthritic femoral heads removed after total hip replacement continue to be the principal source of allograft bone. They are frequently used as grafts in revision arthroplasty procedures. DermaPure, marketed at the moment by Tissue Regenix Wound Care, Inc. but will soon start operating under the name "TRX BioSurgery," has succeeded in several surgical applications. As a result, the market for biosurgical goods saw overall expansion due to an increase in the adoption of new and improved surgical products and the number of procedures.

The global biosurgery market was valued at USD 12,995.96 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 26,991.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period (2023-2031).



Based on product, the global biosurgery market is bifurcated into hemostatic agents, bone-graft substitutes, surgical sealants and adhesives, soft-tissue attachments, adhesion barriers, and staple line reinforcement. The hemostatic agents' segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global biosurgery market is bifurcated into orthopedic surgery, general surgery, neurological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecological surgery, and other applications. The orthopedic surgery segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period.

Baxter International IncB. Braun Melsungen AGBectonDickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)Johnson and JohnsonMedtronic PLCIntegra Lifesciences Holdings CorporationCSL LimitedCryoLife IncHemostasis LLCBetatech Medical Recent Developments

November 2022 - Baxter highlighted new home dialysis and HDx Therapy Data in 14 clinical presentations at Kidney Week 2022 . March 2022 - B. Braun acquired Intermedt Medizin und Technik GmbH, a specialist in preparing dialysis concentrates.

By ProductHemostatic AgentsBone-graft SubstitutesSurgical Sealants and AdhesivesSoft-tissue AttachmentsAdhesion BarriersStaple Line ReinforcementBy ApplicationOrthopedic SurgeryGeneral SurgeryNeurological SurgeryCardiovascular SurgeryGynecological SurgeryOther Applications