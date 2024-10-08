Promoting A Healthy Heart For A Healthy Life

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Dr Said Qabbaah,

Medical Writer & Public Expert

Here are some practical and effective strategies to promote a healthy heart for a good quality of life.

Understanding heart health

Heart health involves the entire cardiovascular system, which includes arteries, veins and capillaries. Good heart health minimises the risk of in the heart's bloods vessels, stroke and high blood pressure (hypertension), in addition to numerous other health conditions.

Several factors influence heart health, including genetics, lifestyle and the environment. While some factors like genetics cannot be changed, many others can be addressed through certain lifestyle choices.

Here's how:

8 Steps for a healthy heart

1. Healthy eating habits

Diet plays a pivotal role in maintaining heart health.

Consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, wholegrains, lean proteins and healthy fats can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease Fruits and vegetables: These are packed with vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants and fiber. Aim for at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day to ensure adequate intake of these rich sources of goodness

Wholegrains: These include oats, brown rice, quinoa and whole wheat which are excellent sources of fiber. They also help lower bad cholesterol levels and improve heart health

Lean proteins: Try to include lean meats, poultry, fish, beans and legumes in your diet. Fish, particularly fatty fish like salmon and mackerel, are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, and are good for heart health

Healthy fats: Replace saturated and trans-fats with healthier fats found in olive oil, avocados, nuts and seeds. These can help reduce bad cholesterol in the blood and improve heart health

Limiting salt and sugar intake: Excessive salt and sugar intake can lead to high blood pressure and diabetes - both of which are risk factors for heart disease. Aim to consume less than a teaspoon of sodium per day and limit added sugars

2. Regular physical activity

Physical activity is crucial for maintaining a healthy heart. Exercise strengthens the heart muscle, improves blood circulation and helps maintain a healthy weight

Aerobic exercise: Activities such as walking, jogging,swimming and cycling can improve cardiovascular endurance. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderateintensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity aerobic exercise per week

Strength training: Incorporating strength training exercises at least twice a week can help build muscle mass, reduce body fat and improve metabolism

Flexibility and balance: Activities such as yoga, Pilates and tai chi enhance flexibility, balance and reduce stress levels, contributing to overall heart health

3. Maintaining a healthy weight

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Maintaininga healthy weight through a balanced diet and regular exercise is vital for heart health

Body Mass Index (BMI): Aim to maintain a BMI between 19 and 25

Waist circumference: For men, a waist circumference of less than one metre and for women, less than around 90 cm is recommended to reduce risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes

4. Avoiding tobacco and limiting alcohol

Tobacco use: Smoking is a major risk factor for heartdisease. Quitting smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and improve overall health

Alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol intake can lead to high blood pressure, heart failure and stroke If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation. On average, this usually means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men

5. Managing stress

Chronic stress can negatively impact heart health.

Learning to manage stress through healthy coping mechanisms and habits is essential for both physical and mental wellbeing

Mindfulness and meditation: Practices such as mindfulness and meditation can be effective in reducing stress levels and improving emotional wellness

Physical activity: Exercise is a great way to reduce stress and improve overall mood

Adequate sleep: Aim for 7 to 9 hours of quality

sleep per night to help manage stress and maintain general health

6. Regular health screenings

Regular health check-ups are crucial for the early detection and management of risk factors for heart disease. In the context of heart health, this includes the following:

Blood pressure: High blood pressure often has no symptoms but can be a significant risk factor for heart disease. Regularly monitor your blood pressure and keep it within a healthy range

Cholesterol levels: High levels of LDL cholesterol (the bad type) can lead to plaque (fatty) buildup inside arteries, which poses a significant risk for developing heart disease. Regular screening and maintaining healthy cholesterol levels through diet and medication (if necessary) are therefore vital

Blood sugar levels: Diabetes increases the risk of heart disease. Regular screening and maintaining blood sugar levels within the normal range through diet, exercise and medication is very important to help prevent the potential development of health complications

7. Managing pre-existing medical conditions

If you have medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or high cholesterol, it is essential to manage them effectively to prevent heart disease

Medication adherence: Take prescribed medications as directed by your doctor

Regular monitoring: Keep track of your condition through regular monitoring and follow-up appointments with your healthcare provider

8. Building a support network

Having a strong support network of family, friends, or support group can provide the necessary motivation and encouragement for maintaining heart-healthy habits

Community support: Joining groups or organisations focused on heart health can help provide valuable education and support

Family and friends: Involving your loved ones in your health journey can greatly help in providing mutual support and motivation, as well as access to key health information Therefore...

By adopting healthy habits through our daily actions and behaviours, we can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and enjoy a healthier, longer life.

Remember, small changes in your daily routine can lead to substantial improvements in your heart health.

Start today and take proactive steps towards a hearthealthy life.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine