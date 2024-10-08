Housing Ministry Offers Ready-To-Move Units In 15 New Cities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El Sherbiny has announced the largest offering of ready-to-deliver housing units, comprising 6,575 units in 15 new cities.





These cities include New Cairo, New Alamein, New Mansoura, 6th of October, New October, October Gardens, Badr, Obour, Shorouk, 10th of Ramadan, Sadat, New Minya, New West Qena, Nasser (West Assiut), and New Damietta.





The Minister said that the offered units vary between Sakan Misr, Dar Misr, Janna, and other distinguished housing types of projects to meet citizens' needs.





For his part, Hassan El Shorbagy, Deputy Chairman of the New Urban Communities Authority for the Real Estate and Commercial Affairs Sector, explained that 409 units will be available within the Janna project with spaces ranging from 100 sqm to 150 sqm, and 700 units in Sakan Misr project with spaces ranging from 106 sqm to 133 sqm in New Cairo.





Additionally, 223 units in Janna with spaces between 100 sqm and 150 sqm will be offered in 6th of October City, West Cairo, 22 units in Dar Misr project with spaces between 100 sqm and 150 sqm, as well as, 435 units within Sakan Misr with areas between 106 sqm and 118 sqm in Hadayek October, West Cairo. Moreover, 300 units in Sakan Misr with spaces between 106 and 115 sqm will be available in New October City.





El Shorbagy also noted that the offering includes 1,500 units in Sixth District Buildings in Badr City, East Cairo, each with an area of 90 sqm, and 456 units in Rawdat El Obour project with spaces ranging from 101 sqm to 111 sqm in Obour City, also located in East Cairo.





Additionally, 35 units in Sakan Misr units with areas ranging from 106 to 130 sqm will be available in Shorouk City, 11 Dar Misr units with areas ranging from 130 sqm to 140 sqm in 10th of Ramadan City, and 11 Dar Misr units with spaces ranging from 130 sqm to 150 sqm in Sadat City, Menofiya Governorate. Moreover, 34 Sakan Misr units with spaces ranging from 106 sqm to 115 sqm will be offered in New Minya City, Upper Egypt, besides, 246 Sakan Misr units with areas ranging from 106 sqm to 118 sqm in West Qena, and 310 Sakan Misr units with areas ranging from 106 sqm to 130 sqm in Nasser (West Assiut).





He pointed out that 150 Janna units with areas ranging from 100 sqm to 150 sqm, 160 Sakan Misr units with areas ranging from 106 sqm to 130 sqm, and 83 to be offered within Distinguished Housing units with spaces ranging from 104 sqm to 108 sqm will be available in New Damietta. Additionally, 890 Distinguished Housing units ranging from 95 sqm to 99 sqm will be offered in New Mansoura, and 600 within Sakan Misr units with areas ranging from 110 sqm to 133 sqm in New Alamein.



