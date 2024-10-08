Movenpick Resort Aswan Celebrates 50 Years As A City Landmark

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) For 50 years, the Movenpick Resort Aswan has been a prominent landmark in the historic city, captivating visitors with its unique location and exceptional service. Nestled along the majestic Nile, the hotel has played a significant role in shaping Aswan's hospitality landscape and becoming a destination within one of the world's most popular winter destinations.





This year, the resort celebrates its golden jubilee by offering guests a wide array of services catering to every need. From relaxing by the swimming pool under the winter sun to indulging in renowned restaurants, the resort offers a luxurious and unique experience. Guests can also explore the resort's world-class spa and gym, or find inner peace observing the sunset and sunrise around the island. The hotel boasts 404 uniquely decorated rooms, each with a blend of vintage charm and modern amenities, as well as panoramic suites.

Movenpick Resort Aswan is part of the Accor Group, blending French hospitality with a Nubian spirit and a sustainable approach. The resort boasts an organic farm, deer house, and a birdwatching station, where visitors can observe migrating birds seeking refuge during the winter months.