Egypt's Hosting Of World Urban Forum Proves Its Leading Role Internationally, Regionally: Local Development Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Manal Awad, of Local Development, said that the World Urban Forum (WUF), to be held on 4-8 November in Egypt as the first country to host it in Africa in 20 years, is the second largest event in the United Nations agenda, and the largest global for discussing sustainable urban development. The forum will have massive international momentum with country presidents and thousands of participating delegations representing companies, local community leaders, city planners and civil society.

She added that hosting the 12th edition of the forum, under the theme“Everything Starts Locally – Local Action for Sustainable Cities and Communities,” clearly highlights Egypt's leading and strategic role both internationally and regionally as a hub for development, urbanization and peace. It also shows the exceptional strides that Egypt made in development over the past decade, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in the file of integrated urban and urban development. It is also one of the first countries to adopt the new urban agenda and has implemented many huge national and urban projects.

Awad pointed out that through the forum, Egypt aims to bring to the surface the sustainable urban development file in the country over the past ten years, especially the Decent Life Project. The project was launched by President Al-Sisi in 2019 and was classified as the largest humanitarian initiative in the world that aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas. The project has successfully developed about 1,470 villages and provided a variety of services and facilities for them within the first phase.

Awad pointed out that the forum will witness various activities that include sessions, workshops and exhibition pavilions, a practical documentation of the successes of the Decent Life Initiative and the real change it has brought about in Egypt.

The Minister also explained that the exhibition is one of the most important events that the World Urban Forum will witness. A top-tier Egyptian pavilion will showcase the exceptional Egyptian experience in urban development as each governorate tells the story of the tangible change that has taken place, including safe construction, advanced facilities, and the elimination of slums.

Awad also confirmed that the forum will focus on establishing an international and regional identity that accommodates the extent of urban development that has taken place during the past ten years in various parts of Egypt, represented in a large group of fourth-generation cities, digital transformation projects, and the launch of advanced and modern facilities and infrastructure to accommodate the population growth and enhance the business environment in Egypt as a destination for attracting qualitative investments.

On the international participation front, the Minister of Local Development explained that the forum's activities are scheduled to witness a special meeting of African ministers to discuss several important topics, most notably consultations in the fields of urban development.

She stated that the number of those registered to attend the forum so far has exceeded 12,000 and is expected to reach 20,000. It's worth noting that registration is open until the end of October.

Moreover, the Minister stated that before the forum commences, it will be preceded by Alexandria hosting World Cities Day on 31 October, under the theme“Youth Climate Change Makers: Stimulating Local Action for Urban Sustainability,” in the presence of United Nations representatives. Alexandria hosting this event has an important significance regarding the international appreciation of Egypt's unique experience in the climate issue, according to Awad. It also stresses the government's ability to mobilize the efforts of civil society, especially youth, the private sector, and development partners, for its national agenda to mitigate climate change, especially in coastal areas.

According to Manal Awad, the decision to eliminate building and planning requirements currently in effect in Egyptian cities in the governorates, which was issued in March 2021, is part of the concepts of comprehensive urban development. The provisions of Construction Law No. 119 of 2008 and its executive regulations in effect will help simplify construction requirements and reduce the burden on citizens' backs in terms of obtaining building permits.

She added that the ministry is preparing to launch an extensive advertising and awareness campaign next week with the United Media Services Company on reconciliation on building violations and utilizing the facilities decided by the state, to legalize the status of violators to preserve their real estate wealth and avoid penalties.

Egypt is preparing to receive delegations from many countries and senior officials to participate in the forum's activities over five days, in addition to thousands of participants from all over the world, including representatives from regional and international governments, companies, local community leaders, city planners and civil society organizations. It will include more than 500 events, an expanded urban exhibition and Cairo Urban Week, a programme of activities that connect the forum to the community.

The main sessions of the forum will also be broadcast live in all six UN languages, in addition to international and Arabic sign languages. These sessions will be topped by a special event for the Egyptian government to highlight the Egyptian experience in comprehensive development.

The 12th World Urban Forum focuses on building strong alliances to implement the New Urban Agenda and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, addressing the major global challenges posed by the global housing crisis and climate change. It will also tackle the complexities of sustainable urban development. Additionally, it will discuss key partnership strategies to link global goals to local realities and highlight the power of cooperation in driving local. It is worth noting that the World Urban Forum was established in 2001 by the United Nations, and it is the first global conference on sustainable urbanization. It was designed to study the impacts of rapid urbanization on cities, societies, economies, and climate change. Since its inception, cities around the world have hosted the World Urban Forum, with the first session held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, in 2002.



