Construction Management Software Industry

Growing number of projects and need to improve construction productivity are boosting the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Construction Management Software Market Size Reach USD 23.9 Billion by 2031, Growing with 10.2% of CAGR ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global construction management software market size was valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 333 Pages) at:Thriving construction sector and favorable government policies for promoting construction activities will embellish the expansion of the global construction management software market. Onset of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things are expected to generate new growth for the market across the globe over the years to come.The global construction management software market is segmented based on offering, deployment mode, building type, end user, application and region. By offering, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. By service type, the market is bifurcated into professional services, managed services. By professional services, the market is further divided into training & education, integration & deployment, and support & maintenance. By deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud based. By building type, it is categorized into commercial buildings and residential buildings. By industry vertical, the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, government, manufacturing, retail, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Covid-19 scenario:● The COVID-19 pandemic had a favorable impact on the growth of the global construction management software market, owing to the large-scale use of remote management and monitoring software during the lockdown.● Moreover, the construction management software helped the construction firms in overcoming daunting challenges such as lower revenue margins, lesser productivity, and a decline in research activities.Enquiry Before Buying:In terms of building type, the commercial buildings segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global construction management software market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the extensive use of construction management software for constructing commercial buildings.However, the residential buildings segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to the rise in the digitization of small-scale construction firms and independent contractors in the construction sector.In terms of application, the project management and scheduling segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global construction management software market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make significant contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to a huge demand for improving the quality of construction activities.However, the safety and reporting segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to rising safety requirements and strict safety and reporting guidelines drafted by various governments for the construction industry.By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global construction management software market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than one-third of the global construction management software market share in 2021. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to favorable government policies.Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific construction management software market is set to record the highest CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2031. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the growing digital transformation of the construction sector in the sub-continent.The key players profiled in the construction management software market analysis are Autodesk, Inc, Construct Connect, Buildertrend, Bentley Systems, Inc., Oracle corporation, BrickControl, CMiC, BuildTools, e-Builder, Inc., Buildstar Technology, Odoo SA, Jonas Construction Software, Inc., Pland Grid, Inc., Sage group plc, Viewpoint, Inc., TRIMBLE, INC., and Systemates, Inc.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (333 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Similar Reports:1. Self Supervised Learning Market :2. Data Conversion Services Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

