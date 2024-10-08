Split On Science Spending, Trump & Harris Agree On Tech War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On September 10, 2024, for the first time in American history, quantum computing was mentioned by a candidate during a presidential debate. After Vice President Kamala Harris brought up quantum technology, she and former President Donald went on to have a heated back-and-forth about American chipmaking and China's rise in manufacturing.

Science and policy usually take a back seat to issues such as immigration, the and care during election season. What's changed for 2024?

From to climate change and from ChatGPT to, yes, quantum computers, science-related issues are on the minds of American policymakers and voters alike. The federal government spends nearly US$200 billion each year on scientific research and development to address these challenges and many others. Presidents and Congress, however, rarely agree on how – and how much – money should be spent on science.

With the increasing public focus on global competitiveness , the climate crisis and artificial intelligence , a closer look at Trump's and Harris' records on science and technology policy could provide a hint about how each would approach these topics if elected this fall.

Two distinct visions for science funding

If politics can be described as“who gets what and when,” US science and technology policy can be assessed through the annual budget process for R&D. By this measure, the differences between the Trump and Biden-Harris administrations couldn't be starker.

In his first budget request to Congress , in 2017, Trump spurned decades of precedent, proposing historic cuts across nearly every federal science agency. In particular, Trump targeted climate-related programs at the Department of Energy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.