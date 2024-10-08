Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of Two Glendale Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seasons at

Trevino I & II will

offer new homes with open layouts & designer details

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Seasons at Trevino I & II

(RichmondAmerican/ SeasonsAtTrevino ), two highly anticipated communities in Glendale. These notable neighborhoods will offer new single- and two-story homes from the builder's sought-after SeasonsTM Collection (RichmondAmerican/Seasons ), designed to maximize space and make homeownership more attainable. All homes will also showcase professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican/Curated ).

The Peridot is one of eight inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Trevino I & II in Glendale, Arizona.

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican/TrevinoGO )

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Trevino I & II for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 12, from 12 to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter a prize drawing.

Seasons at Trevino I & II highlights:



New single- and two-story homes from the $400s

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,590 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Eight thoughtfully designed SeasonsTM Collection floor plans

Designer-curated fixtures and finishes

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping and dining Near I-17 and US-60

The Sales Center for Seasons at Trevino I & II is located at 5450 W. Harmont Drive in Glendale. Call 480.624.0244 or visit RichmondAmerican to learn more about these exciting new communities.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.



SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

