Sugar Giant Raízen Bets Big On Second-Generation Ethanol And Biomethane

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raízen, the world's largest sugar and ethanol producer, has committed R$11.5 ($2) billion to advanced biofuel production in Brazil. This targets second-generation ethanol (E2G), biogas, and biomethane across the country.



The announcement aligns with Brazil's new "Fuel of the Future" program, aimed at boosting sustainable production and reducing carbon emissions.



Raízen already operates two E2G plants in São Paulo state, producing ethanol from sugarcane bagasse. Two more plants are nearing completion, with plans for five additional facilities.



CEO Ricardo Mussa recently admitted underestimating the potential of corn-based ethanol in Brazil, expressing regret for not investing earlier in this growing sector.



Despite a competitive landscape, Raízen holds a 15% market share in Brazil's ethanol industry. This leadership position allows the company to shape the future of renewable fuels in Brazil and beyond.







The investment in E2G, biogas, and biomethane reflects Raízen's strategic vision, offering environmental benefits and new export opportunities.

Raízen's Role in Brazil's Renewable Energy Future

Brazil's "Fuel of the Future" program provides a supportive framework for Raízen's plans. This synergy between public policy and private investment could accelerate Brazil's transition to a greener energy mix.



The new plants will create jobs, stimulate rural development, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, helping Brazil maintain its position as a global renewable energy leader.



Raízen's focus on advanced biofuels comes at a crucial time for the global energy sector. As countries seek to reduce their carbon footprints, demand for sustainable fuel alternatives is rising.



The company's expanded production capacity could meet this growing demand both domestically and internationally. This billion-dollar commitment signals a new chapter in Brazil's biofuel story.



In short, Raízen's innovative approach to ethanol production, combined with its scale and expertise, positions it well for future success in the evolving global energy landscape.

