Akshay Kumar's Sister Buys Two Luxury Flats For ₹72 Crore In Juhu Area Of Mumbai

(MENAFN- Live Mint) star Akshay Kumar 's sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, who is the wife of developer Surendra Hiranandani, has bought two luxury flats for ₹72 crore in Mumbai 's Juhu area, documents accessed by Zapkey showed.

The consideration for the first flat located on the fifth floor is ₹45 crore and the second flat located on the sixth floor is ₹27 crore, the documents showed.

| Ratan Tata at Mumbai hospital: Tata Sons ex-chairman says 'my age...'

The flats are located in the project Prime Beach CHSL, Gandhigram Road ,Vile Parle West, Juhu .

The flats come with 10 car parkings, the documents showed.

Costliest property deal in Mumbai?

The total built up area works out to be 5240 sq ft and the per sq ft rate is around ₹1.37 lakh per sq ft, the documents showed.

According to Zapkey, Akshay Kumar also owns a sea-facing duplex in the same building.

An email has been sent to Alka Bhatia Hiranandani.



Akshay Kumar's sister Alka Bhatia is married to business baron Surendra Hiranandani of Hiranandani Constructions.

| Mumbai Metro 3 opens today: Complete guide to train schedule, ticket fares| PM Modi flags off Mumbai's first underground metro: BKC to Aarey section opens

This story was first published on Hindustan Times.