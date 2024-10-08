Zelensky Holds Staff Meeting To Discuss Battlefield Needs, Arms Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the provision of Ukrainian forces with weapons and military equipment.

The head of state announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The Staff meeting on providing the Defense Forces with weapons and military equipment. A report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi: the needs of the until the end of the year and for the future. Reports by all participants in the process on how to ensure these needs: what we will purchase, what we will receive from our allies, and what we will produce on our own," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation Mykhailo Fedorov, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin and others had also delivered their reports.

According to Zelensky, priorities for the domestic defense industry for the next year were outlined at the meeting.

"These are, in particular, missiles, drones, shells, as well as active attraction of investments from partners," he said.

Photo: President's Office