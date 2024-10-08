Prisoners' Authority Reports Inhumane Conditions For Youth In Megiddo Prison

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) West Bank/ PNN

The Prisoners' Authority stated that Israeli forces continue to escalate their arrest operations among children, while the prison administration imposes punitive measures against them, according to a recent visit by the Authority's lawyer to the detained minors. In a statement, the Authority noted that the measures taken by the occupation against child prisoners are comparable to the retaliatory actions imposed on adult prisoners since October 7, 2023.

They emphasized that these minors are held in cells stripped of any basic necessities, subjected to double isolation, and denied family visits, reflecting the ongoing deprivation of thousands of prisoners from such visits. Additionally, they face a starvation policy, as the quality and quantity of food provided to them are severely lacking.

The Authority renewed its call for international human rights organizations to take responsibility for the situation facing prisoners, including children, who are subjected to various forms of violations and horrific crimes.

It is worth mentioning that the number of child prisoners in Israeli jails has exceeded 250, held in Megiddo and Ofer prisons.



