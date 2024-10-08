Intensified Shelling On Jabalia Camp: Dozens Of Casualties And Injuries

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Eyewitnesses in northern Gaza's Jabalia Camp describe a dire situation, with many citizens lying on the ground in streets and alleys, unable to be reached by civil defense teams due to continuous Israeli bombardment. Reports indicate dozens of casualties as the Israeli military intensifies its operations in the area, targeting various locations and conducting extensive demolitions. Snipers and drones are reportedly firing on anyone moving within the camp, further complicating rescue efforts.

More than 20 citizens were martyred yesterday in the camp, while Israeli bulldozers continue to raze recently cultivated agricultural lands. Citizens fear being forcibly displaced from Jabalia Camp through the dual tactics of starvation and continuous bombardment.

According to Israeli media, the occupation army is considering a plan to convert northern Gaza into a military zone by forcing around 200,000 residents to flee from the north to the south, aiming to maintain complete control over the area.

The occupation forces have continued their assault on Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of 41,909 citizens and injuries to 97,303 others, the majority of whom are children and women. This is an incomplete toll, as thousands remain missing under the rubble.



