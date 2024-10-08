Israeli Army Raids Arab Maliha, Pursues Teachers' Vehicles

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Jericho/ PNN

Israeli forces stormed the Arab Maliha community in northwestern Jericho today, Tuesday.

Hassan Maliha, the general supervisor of the Bedouin Rights Organization, reported that the forces invaded the Arab Maliha area and chased after the teachers' as they arrived for their duties at the Arab Kaabneh primary school located in the community. He added that the Israeli conducted searches and scrutinised their personal identities.

According to Maliha, this incursion is part of the ongoing assaults by Israeli forces and settlers against Bedouin communities in the Jordan Valley, reflecting ethnic cleansing policies aimed at emptying the land of Palestinians through forced displacement, as the occupation seeks to control and seize these areas.



